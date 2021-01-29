Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $12.65. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 182,842 shares traded.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 million and a PE ratio of 167.88.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $125,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

