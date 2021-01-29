Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 million and a PE ratio of 167.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

