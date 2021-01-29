Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SMED traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 5,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,330. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

