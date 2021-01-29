Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) (LON:SHG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.25. Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,364,429 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £166.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67.

In other news, insider Robin Anthony Fryer sold 971,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £145,682.10 ($190,334.60).

Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold Limited (SHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.