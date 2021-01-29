SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 2,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. SES has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

