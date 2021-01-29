ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) were down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 541,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 485,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 508.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 480.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 82,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 111.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.