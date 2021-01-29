ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $620.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

