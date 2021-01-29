ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.