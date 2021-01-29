Sentinel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $459,018.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $459,018.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000257 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

