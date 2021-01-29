Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 710.4% from the December 31st total of 141,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SNCA opened at $1.52 on Friday. Seneca Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 230.34%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

