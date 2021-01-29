SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.64.

SelectQuote stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.75. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.