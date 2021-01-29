Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $64.98. 21,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

