Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Seiko Epson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS.

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

