SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 7,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,293. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

