SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $2,996,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 7,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,293. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,282.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.