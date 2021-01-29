SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

