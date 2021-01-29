SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Elevated expenses will likely hurt the company’s bottom line to an extent. As its business is mainly technology driven, costs related to the same are expected to continue rising, given the enhancement of software and development of new ones. However, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, strong global presence and diverse product offerings are expected to drive growth. Rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) across several financial institutions will likely support profits. Given a solid capital position, it will likely efficiently deploy capital.”

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

