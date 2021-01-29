Sei Investments Co. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $929.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.