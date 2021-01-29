Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 125,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,525 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

HON traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.36. 71,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

