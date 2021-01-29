Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,302. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

