Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $742.47. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $702.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

