Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.24.

Shares of SHW traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $694.96. 11,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

