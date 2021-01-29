Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,850.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,776.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,640.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.