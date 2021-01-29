Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 10,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.