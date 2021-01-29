Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

EPD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.50. 96,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

