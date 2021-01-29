Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,800. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

