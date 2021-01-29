Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after buying an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,627,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.98. 1,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.57. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

