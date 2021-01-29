Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.87. 17,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

