Seaport Global Securities Comments on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.83 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.81.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) stock opened at C$56.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$58.58.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

