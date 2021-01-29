Seaport Global Securities Comments on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($3.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

