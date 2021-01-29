Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Down 5.8%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.40 and last traded at $162.69. 1,219,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 996,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $6,154,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

