Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

