Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SRL opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

