Scotiabank Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $8.75

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNTNF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

K92 Mining stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

