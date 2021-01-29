Scotiabank Raises Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$8.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James increased their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cormark raised Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

Get Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) alerts:

DXT traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.02. 43,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.84.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.