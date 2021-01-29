Scotiabank Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to $61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

