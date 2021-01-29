Scotiabank Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($12.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.40). Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($12.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($11.68). The firm had revenue of $960.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.49 million.

KPLUF opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.