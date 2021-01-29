Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $725.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $124,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.