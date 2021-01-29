Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,545. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.