Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Scientific Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of -0.01.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.27. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Industries will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Scientific Industries in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Marcus Frampton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $65,043.00. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

