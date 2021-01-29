Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.62

Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $45.00. Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 296,849 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £56.27 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.01.

Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

