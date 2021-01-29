Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 6.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $$62.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

