Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,015. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.