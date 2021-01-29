Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 7%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.86. 622,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 757,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $5,368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $5,923,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,111,953 shares of company stock valued at $130,641,552 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

