Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

SRRK stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

