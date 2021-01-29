Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Gregory John Carven Sells 36,774 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

