Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

SCFLF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

