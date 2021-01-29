Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) Shares Gap Up to $177.00

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.00, but opened at $216.50. Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 13,206,010 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85. The company has a market cap of £413.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.99.

About Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

