Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.55. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,172,889 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57.

In other Savannah Resources news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

