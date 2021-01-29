Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Insider Rupert Robson Purchases 8,818 Shares of Stock

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) insider Rupert Robson acquired 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

SNN opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. Sanne Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 740.50 ($9.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 616.78. The company has a market cap of £817.46 million and a P/E ratio of 53.37.

Get Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.